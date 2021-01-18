Newly hired New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is starting to form his coaching staff just a few days after earning the job.

With Robert Saleh hired as head coach, it’s only a matter of time before New York Jets fans learn of the additional individuals serving in each of the assistant-coaching roles.

Saleh luckily isn’t taking too long when it comes to completing that task.

“Robert Saleh is beginning to fill out his coaching staff. Though nothing is official, he’s expected to hire 49ers OL coach John Benton, Falcons QB coach Greg Knapp and Broncos quality-control assistant Rob Calabrese, per the NFL Network,” writes ESPN’s Rich Cimini via Twitter. “These are in addition to presumptive OC Mike LaFleur, the 49ers’ passing-game coordinator. Former Cowboys WR Miles Austin and former Jags and Bills LB Paul Posluszny also have been mentioned as options.”

The significant name out of that list, of course, is Mike LaFleur, 49ers passing game coordinator and brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. The probable soon-to-be Jets offensive coordinator helped run an effective passing attack in San Francisco this past year with Nick Mullens, Jimmy Garoppolo, and C.J. Beathard at quarterback, proving his true coaching abilities.

Sam Darnold would carry the potential to succeed in LaFleur’s type of offense if he were to remain in Florham Park for the 2021 season.

As mentioned above by Cimini, Saleh is also expected to bring 49ers offensive line coach John Benton to the East Coast. The 49ers finished with 39 allowed sacks this past year (20th in the NFL) while the Jets finished with 43 (24th). Benton would be working with a unit led by emerging left tackle Mekhi Becton. It’s a group hoping to develop in 2021, regardless of which quarterback it will be protecting.

Further news regarding the filling of Saleh’s staff should arrive in the coming days and/or weeks.