The potential Robert Saleh-New York Jets marriage may be nearing its commencement. The coaching candidate will meet with Christopher Johnson.

Many believe San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will take the leap and become a head coach in this league, and on Wednesday, the next step towards that potential development is set to occur.

The New York Jets head-coaching candidate is expected to meet with team CEO Christopher Johnson. Peter Schrager of NFL Network spoke on the occurrence during Wednesday morning’s episode of “Good Morning Football.”

Jets owner and CEO Christopher Johnson is meeting with @49ers DC Robert Saleh in person in New Jersey today. @PSchrags with some additional info on the meeting and who Saleh could have coming with him on his staff. pic.twitter.com/Wbs1O1ZeEg — GMFB (@gmfb) January 13, 2021

Schrager states Saleh met with additional members of the organization on Tuesday and also noted what the 41-year-old coach might do in terms of his staff if he does indeed land the job most recently held by Adam Gase.

“The expectation is that he will be bringing [49ers passing game coordinator] Mike LaFleur, who is [Packers head coach] Matt LaFleur’s little brother…LaFleur would come with Saleh as the offensive coordinator and help groom whatever young quarterback, [Sam] Darnold or otherwise. If LaFleur is not the answer, the running game coordinator in San Francisco, a guy named Mike McDaniel…he might be the guy who would be the offensive coordinator.”

Familiarity within the staff would of course be beneficial for a Jets team that desperately needed a change in those regards. Despite the 6-10 record (which occurred due to a number of injuries in and around the roster), hiring multiple individuals from the Niners staff would certainly be a boost for New York.

As far as LaFleur is concerned, the 49ers were 12th in the NFL with 252.1 passing yards per game, and that was with primary quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for much of the year.

McDaniel’s running game wasn’t as productive, only averaging 118.1 rushing yards per game (15th in the league) with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman having both missed half the season.

But through the health-related setbacks, Saleh’s defense was superb, finishing fifth in total yards allowed. This provides Jets fans with the hope that his knowledge of the game and leadership-type demeanor could lead to a significant change in Florham Park.