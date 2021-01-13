Amid a push towards legal mobile sports betting in New York, you can now download New York State Lottery tickets from your phone.

Recently, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed his willingness towards the legalization of online sports betting and brought it up during the State of the State. Despite the fact that he was always against mobile sports betting, Cuomo realizes that desperate times call for desperate measures. And right now, the state is in desperate need of economic repair due to pandemic-related financial hardships.

Amid this turn towards the state-wide legalization of sports betting, the “Jackpocket” app, which can be downloaded to mobile devices, has officially launched in New York.

Residents now possess the opportunity to play Mega Millions, Powerball, and numerous other lotto games via their phone or tablet and can do so at home instead of having to travel to purchase tickets. It’s a safe and easy way to play the New York State Lottery.

“As a native New Yorker and growing up watching my father play the lottery, being able to use Jackpocket in New York is personal for me,” said Peter Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. “Jackpocket’s mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. I’m proud that now it’s easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York.”

Jackpocket is the first-ever New York State Lottery courier service that allows you to download lotto tickets onto your phone from your couch. It’s a historic move, and one many are expected to participate in moving forward.