Joe Judge recently provided his thoughts on New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s contract extension.

Patrick Graham is sticking around for at least one more year — a development that’s music to the ears of New York Giants fans. Graham’s style of game planning and situational schemes turned Big Blue’s defense around in 2020; the unit finished ninth in the NFL with 22.3 points allowed per game.

It’s a crucial situation for Joe Judge, the man who brought Graham onto the staff shortly after he earned the organization’s head-coaching job early last year. The 39-year-old gets arguably his top assistant back for 2021, and he let his excitement be known while appearing on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” Tuesday morning.

Giants coach Joe Judge's reaction to DC Patrick Graham's contract extension (on @WFANmornings): "Keeping Pat here was definitely a priority for us. We know Pat’s going to have a lot of opportunities going forward. That, to me, was huge." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 12, 2021

Graham decided to hold off on head-coaching opportunities in order to stick with the Giants for at least another season. He and the defensive unit should be able to pick up right where they left off in 2021, but a big decision involving the future of defensive end Leonard Williams, one of the group’s top players, awaits the organization.

Obviously, the decision should be simple: sign him to a long-term deal. But it’s never that simple. It’s unclear the amount of money he’ll request and it’s also unconfirmed what the salary cap will be like after a year of financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalvin Tomlinson is another defensive weapon whose future with the team is uncertain. His four-year rookie contract is expiring and the Giants didn’t exercise the fifth-year option prior to this past season.

Thus, Graham might not have all the same individuals in 2020. He’ll do what he can to make it work though. A number of rotations are utilized throughout the defensive unit and that should continue to be the style of play implemented in 2021.