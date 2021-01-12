“Cookie” Carrasco discussed his battle against Leukemia and excitement to join the Mets in his introductory press conference.

When the New York Mets traded for Francisco Lindor they also got a pretty good pitcher.

Carlos Carrasco isn’t just a throw-in; he’s a legitimate top of the rotation starter, and he’s under contract for the next two (potentially three) seasons.

The Mets introduced the world to their new starter on Tuesday. Carrasco, also known as “Cookie”, opened up on the team, his professional career and battling leukemia.

Leukemia

Carrasco had a very public battle with leukemia in 2019. In June, he went on the 10-day disabled list with what the Cleveland Indians called a blood condition. After trips to the hospital, it turned out to be cancer.

Luckily, the doctors caught it early and he was able to battle through it. Carrasco returned to the field in September and pitched as a reliever for the remainder of the season.

When asked about how he was able to battle and get back onto the field Carrasco credited his wife.

Carrasco: "I always say, 'My wife, my wife…' but she is the one who got me through everything." — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) January 12, 2021

Carrasco returned to form in 2020 showing no ill effects from the cancer. He was back to dominating batters and arguably had the best season in his career.

New York State of Mind

Carrasco couldn’t wait to talk about how excited he was to be joining the New York Mets.

Carrasco: "I wish spring training started next week." — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) January 12, 2021

He loves the idea of playing in this city and for these teammates. He made sure to mention that it was his former division rival James McCann who reached out to him first.

Carlos Carrasco's first text after the trade came from his former division rival and new catcher, James McCann. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) January 12, 2021

For those wondering, McCann hit .182/.206/.303 against Carrasco in his career. There’s no doubt he’s much happier catching for him than he has been trying to hit off him.

Lastly, Carrasco called out his fellow pitchers.

Carlos Carrasco: "Right now the rotation is real good, strong. It's getting me excited. I can't wait to get started." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 12, 2021

Carrasco has a point. The Mets have a stellar top of the rotation. With him Jacob deGrom, and Marcus Stroman it’s going to be hard for most teams to match up with them.

Young David Peterson also shouldn’t be discounted. Peterson had a strong rookie year pitching to a 3.44 ERA and 124 ERA+.

The Mets could have one of the best rotations in baseball when Noah Syndergaard returns from Tommy John surgery. That should excite every New York Mets fan as much as it does Carlos Carrasco.