There are no real surprises among the seven players that the Rangers have placed on waivers.

The New York Rangers were one of many teams to place several of their players on waivers on Monday. The seven are Anthony Bitetto, Colin Blackwell, Jonny Brodzinski, Brandon Crawley, Gabriel Fontaine, Anthony Greco, and Keith Kinkaid.

Nothing here is too surprising. It’s unlikely that any of these players are claimed, but some have a stronger chance than others.

Blackwell emerged as a potential candidate to provide depth at the center position for the Rangers, something they very much need, but it looks like the organization has other plans.

For an AHL player, Blackwell had a surprisingly solid season with the Nashville Predators, for whom he played prior to signing with the Rangers this past offseason. Blackwell scored 10 points in his last 22 games of last year’s season.

If he clears waivers, Blackwell could find himself on the team’s taxi squad and then be sent to the Hartford Wolf Pack once the AHL season commences.

However, multiple teams might see him as a good depth option so there’s a chance that he is claimed off waivers.

Fontaine, who is also a centerman, is another guy who could potentially end up on the team’s taxi squad, but it’s unlikely that he gets playing time in the NHL this year.

Kinkaid is a name worth keeping an eye on. The 31-year-old goaltender signed a two-year deal with the Rangers in October and was considered to be third on the Rangers’ goalie depth chart.

Having him clear waivers would be ideal for the team for depth purposes, but that might not happen.

The New Jersey Devils are now in dire need of a backup goalie after Corey Crawford announced his retirement on Saturday. Kinkaid, who spent the first six years of his seven-year NHL career in New Jersey, might just end up returning to the Devils.