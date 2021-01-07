Take a look at the World Series odds for the New York Mets following the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.
The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the offseason Wednesday by acquiring Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. It’s no surprise to see the Mets’ World Series odds jump up a bit in the wake of the news.
#Mets World Series Odds move from 16-1 to 12-1 on Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco news.
⚾️ https://t.co/3UkyBdH4xf#MLB pic.twitter.com/5rapqppxbH
— Action Rush (@ActionRushBets) January 7, 2021
They are now +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook after the consensus had them around +1600 prior to the trade.
Now might be a good time to place those Mets World Series futures bets. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres are still the three frontrunners to win it all, but the Lindor trade firmly places the Mets among the big boys. The Mets still trail their division rival Atlanta Braves, but the offseason is far from over.
Another big signing or blockbuster trade could send the Mets flying to the top of the board. New York has been rumored to be in on multiple big-name free agents including George Springer, Trevor Bauer, and DJ LeMahieu.
The additions of Carrasco and Lindor will likely take the Mets out of the running for Bauer and LeMahieu, but Springer could still fit in nicely in Queens. Should the Mets add Springer, they would have one of the best lineups in all of MLB:
CF — George Springer
2B — Jeff McNeil
SS — Francisco Lindor
1B — Pete Alonso
RF — Michael Conforto
3B — J.D. Davis
DH — Dom Smith
C — James McCann
LF — Brandon Nimmo
And now the Mets are going to have one of the best rotations in baseball as well — especially if Noah Syndergaard can return from Tommy John surgery and regain his form at some point this year:
Jacob deGrom
Carlos Carrasco
Marcus Stroman
Noah Syndergaard
David Peterson
Things are looking up for the New York Mets in the Steve Cohen era. Get in on the bandwagon and place those World Series futures bets while you still can.
