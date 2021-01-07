Take a look at the World Series odds for the New York Mets following the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.

The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the offseason Wednesday by acquiring Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. It’s no surprise to see the Mets’ World Series odds jump up a bit in the wake of the news.

#Mets World Series Odds move from 16-1 to 12-1 on Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco news. ⚾️ https://t.co/3UkyBdH4xf#MLB pic.twitter.com/5rapqppxbH — Action Rush (@ActionRushBets) January 7, 2021

They are now +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook after the consensus had them around +1600 prior to the trade.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUSGET $1,000 FREE

FREE BONUS GET $1,000 FREEFREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Now might be a good time to place those Mets World Series futures bets. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres are still the three frontrunners to win it all, but the Lindor trade firmly places the Mets among the big boys. The Mets still trail their division rival Atlanta Braves, but the offseason is far from over.

Another big signing or blockbuster trade could send the Mets flying to the top of the board. New York has been rumored to be in on multiple big-name free agents including George Springer, Trevor Bauer, and DJ LeMahieu.

The additions of Carrasco and Lindor will likely take the Mets out of the running for Bauer and LeMahieu, but Springer could still fit in nicely in Queens. Should the Mets add Springer, they would have one of the best lineups in all of MLB:

CF — George Springer

2B — Jeff McNeil

SS — Francisco Lindor

1B — Pete Alonso

RF — Michael Conforto

3B — J.D. Davis

DH — Dom Smith

C — James McCann

LF — Brandon Nimmo

And now the Mets are going to have one of the best rotations in baseball as well — especially if Noah Syndergaard can return from Tommy John surgery and regain his form at some point this year:

Jacob deGrom

Carlos Carrasco

Marcus Stroman

Noah Syndergaard

David Peterson

Things are looking up for the New York Mets in the Steve Cohen era. Get in on the bandwagon and place those World Series futures bets while you still can.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK RISK-FREE $1,500 BET BET NOW