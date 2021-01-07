The New York Mets have acquired superstar Francisco Lindor in the first mega deal of the Steve Cohen era.

The New York Mets have acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Indians in a six-player deal. The Mets will also receive starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in exchange for four players.

Welcome to New York! 🍎 We’ve acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. #LGMhttps://t.co/Bc0fICHUKn — New York Mets (@Mets) January 7, 2021

The cost: Amed Rosario, shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez, 2019 second-round pick Josh Wolf and 2020 compensatory pick Isaiah Greene. Greene was the compensatory pick the Mets got for losing Zack Wheeler.

Lindor is not only one of the best shortstops in MLB, but he’s one of the game’s best players. Since making his debut in 2014 only two position players have been worth more fWAR: Mike Trout and Mike Betts.

He’s a star in every sense of the word. Offensively he’s elite, defensively he’s elite, he can steal bases, he can get on base. There’s not a thing that Lindor doesn’t excel at.

The next step for the Mets and Lindor is to find common ground on an extension. Lindor is a free agent after the 2021 season, though it seems unlikely the Mets would make this deal if they didn’t believe they could extend him.

Not to be forgotten, the Mets are also getting a potentially valuable starting pitcher in Carrasco in the deal. Carrasco, now 33, was once a front line pitcher. He’s now more of a middle of the rotation type who had a down 2019. He had a major bounce-back season in 2020.

Carrasco is also under contract through 2022, so the Mets get him for two years. That should help mitigate the fact that Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, and Steven Matz are all in contract years.

What an unbelievable trade for the New York Mets. The offseason is finally kicking into full gear. Will George Springer be next?