The Devonta Freeman era in East Rutherford was short-lived. On Thursday, the New York Giants cut the veteran running back.

The New York Giants cut running back Devonta Freeman from injured reserve. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported the news on Thursday.

Big Blue originally brought Freeman in upon Saquon Barkley‘s season-ending torn ACL. The former Atlanta Falcon and two-time Pro Bowler didn’t exactly find much success with New York though, only rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown through five games.

Ankle and hamstring injuries landed him on injured reserve in November after he last played in the team’s Week 7 loss to Philly on Oct. 22. He was designated to practice prior to the Week 15 loss to Cleveland but was never officially activated.

The decision to bring Freeman in was before the emergence of Wayne Gallman. The fourth-year back eventually became a significant factor within Jason Garrett’s offense, stepping up in the wins over Cincinnati and Seattle. In the latter victory, Gallman rushed for a career-high 135 yards on 16 carries.

Veteran Alfred Morris additionally proved to be a decent option, leaving no true role for Freeman even if he did return to the active roster.

It’s unclear where Freeman will play in 2021, but even without him, the Giants have their own decisions to make at the running back position. Barkley, who’s looking to make a strong comeback, is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Giants could ink him to a lucrative new contract, but given his injury history, providing him with a historic chunk of change might not end up being worth it.

However, co-owner John Mara recently stated in his end-of-year press conference that he expects Barkley to remain a Giant “for a very long time.”

Gallman’s contract is also expiring, and his efforts from the 2020 season certainly increased his overall value. Amid that situation, there’s a chance he played his final game in a Giants uniform.