Martin, 31, will now likely finish his career with the New York Islanders.

In his weekly “31 Thoughts” column at SportsNet, Elliotte Friedman shared that “Matt Martin’s extension hasn’t been announced, but word is that it’s a bit of a surprise — reflective of the loyalty the Islanders feel to him.”

Arthur Staple followed that report with additional information, reporting the deal will be for four years at $1.5 million AAV.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC post on Matt Martin’s surprising new deal with #Isles: Hearing it’s four years in the $1.5-million AAV range. Certainly would keep MM here for the rest of his NHL career. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 5, 2021

Martin was originally a fifth round pick (#148 overall) by the Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 692 career regular season games for the Isles and Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 2019, Martin married Sydney Esiason, the daughter of former Bengals and Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason.