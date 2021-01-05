The Chargers are interested in having New York’s offensive coordinator fill their vacant head coach position.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s one year stint with the team might just be that. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Garrett for their currently vacant head coach job.

The #Chargers requested an interview with #Giants OC Jason Garrett for their vacant HC job, source said. The former #Cowboys coach is back in the HC interview circuit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2021

The Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday, just a few hours before the news of their interest in interviewing Garrett broke.

The Chargers missed the playoffs this season, but rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who had one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in NFL history, emerged as their likely quarterback of the future that they must build around.

Garrett exhibited several shortcomings as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but many give him credit for helping turn Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from a fourth-round pick to the foundational piece of the Cowboys’ franchise.

If the Chargers do end up hiring Garrett, the hope will be that he can aid in Herbert’s development the way he did in Prescott’s.

As for the Giants, Garrett departing might come as a blessing in disguise. New York’s offense was one of the worst in the league this year.

The Giants do lack offensive weapons and playing the majority of the season without star running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t help, but the play calling was unspectacular and quarterback Daniel Jones appeared to have regressed.

Of course, things could go differently for Garrett next year. Jones may have just been going through his “sophomore slump”. Barkley will be back. The organization will have added more offensive pieces.

This all could be true, but the initial signs haven’t been good. The eyes of Giants fans will be on the Chargers as they make their decision.