Sam Darnold, like a true professional, is taking the blame for the failed marriage between him and former New York Jets coach Adam Gase.

Adam Gase is gone. Sam Darnold, for the time being, is not.

On Sunday night, following the New York Jets‘ Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots, the organization parted ways with Gase after nine wins in two years. Many knew it was coming, but the move still had that Michael Scott “it’s happening” feel to it.

When the team hired Gase back in 2019, there was sheer hope he and the young Darnold would thrive alongside each other for years. Of course, the marriage didn’t last all that long, and many blame the divorce on Gase.

Except, Darnold isn’t pointing the finger at his now-former head coach, and instead, is taking his own mistakes into consideration.

Sam Darnold asked why things didn’t work with Adam Gase: “I didn’t play consistent enough” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 4, 2021

The quote is indeed true — Darnold’s consistency (or lack thereof) was definitely an issue in what was a disgusting two-win season for New York. While many believed Darnold could break through in his third year, the former first-round pick failed to reach 300 yards through the air in any game. He additionally surpassed 200 yards just four times.

His final stat line included nine touchdown passes and 11 picks with a 59.6% completion rate and 6.1 yards-per-attempt rate. The touchdown total and yards-per-attempt rate were both career-lows.

All in all, while it’s easy to point the finger directly at Gase for inefficiently developing Darnold, both parties played a role in the failed quarterback-head coach relationship.

Now, do the Jets additionally part ways with their starting quarterback via a trade? He currently has one year left on his rookie deal, but if the organization feels better about shipping him off somewhere else and drafting Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson at No. 2, there’s a chance the Jets could make it all come to fruition this offseason.

And judging by how Fields played against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, it’s possible the Jets hone in on him as the draft eventually creeps closer.