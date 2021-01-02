Episode No. 63 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the latest news on Kyler Fackrell and previews the Giants-Cowboys matchup.

The New York Giants will be returning edge rusher Kyler Fackrell to the field for their must-win Week 17 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

And to discuss it all, the Wide Right Podcast is back for episode No. 63.

On the latest edition of the program, we discuss what returning Fackrell, who was on injured reserve with a calf injury and missed the last four games, means for Big Blue. Fackrell should significantly boost the Giants pass rush considering he’s all that’s left from the team’s top four edge rushers from the beginning of the season. Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines are both done for the year and Markus Golden was traded to Arizona in October.

The Giants pass rush certainly needs to step up after notching two total sacks in the span of three weeks.

We’ll then dive into our preview of the upcoming matchup between the Giants and Cowboys. This is a must-win game for New York. If the Giants emerge victorious and then Washington loses to Philly on Sunday Night Football, Big Blue wins the NFC East and advances to the postseason. The same outcome would occur for the Cowboys if they were to win and Washington was to subsequently lose.

It’s the biggest game the organization has played in years, and it’s amazing to see the Giants still alive heading into the regular-season finale.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.