Ho-Sang’s chaotic tenure with the Islanders continues as he won’t be joining the team at training camp.

The drama between Josh Ho-Sang and the New York Islanders continues. On Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic tweeted that the Islanders have not invited Ho-Sang to training camp for the 2020-21 season.

Told that as of now #Isles are not inviting Josh Ho-Sang to training camp. Ho-Sang signed a one-year, two-way deal on Oct. 27. Could attend AHL camp later in January, but will likely not be with the group that starts main camp on Sunday. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 30, 2020

Ho-Sang, who will be 25 years old at the end of January, has had a tumultuous – mostly, negative – tenure with the Islanders. He one-year, two-way deal with the Islanders in October, but those hoping to see him with the big club will have to keep doing so, for now.

Ho-Sang was taken by the Isles with the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Ho-Sang had been one of the top prospects in the draft, but fell because of concerns about his attitude off the ice and poor defensive play on the ice.

Ho-Sang wasn’t able to put these questions to bed after oversleeping on the first day of training camp, resulting in the organization cutting him.

Ever since, Ho-Sang has played in a total of 53 NHL games, in which he’s recorded seven goals and 17 assists, but has otherwise been in the minor leagues.

Ho-Sang requested a trade in 2019 after not making the team’s roster, but general manager Lou Lamoriello couldn’t make something work, so Ho-Sang returned to the AHL.

Ho-Sang’s experience has been a puzzling one, and frustrating for fans. Ho-Sang has continuously shown that he’s capable of producing offensively at an elite level.

His contributions to the Islanders, especially as they seek to win the Cup, would be invaluable.

Many also believe that the organization isn’t treating Ho-Sang fairly and should trade or release him if those in charge don’t believe he has a future on Long Island.

In any case, the AHL’s training camp begins at the end of January. Ho-Sang will likely make the Islanders’ AHL affiliate’s, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, roster out of camp.

However his agent, Patrick Bedell, said that Ho-Sang intends to force his way onto an NHL roster, so his situation is worth monitoring.