Reports suggested the higher-ups of the New York Jets organization informed Adam Gase he’d be fired. That was “news” to Gase though.

It’s evident Adam Gase is gone after this season. In nearly two full years with the New York Jets, the disgraced head coach hasn’t accomplished any of the goals the organization nor its fanbase had in mind. He’s failed to improve the offensive unit and develop young quarterback Sam Darnold, and the Jets are suffering yet another losing season because of it.

So when Craig Carton of WFAN reported that Gase had been informed of his eventual firing, it wasn’t exactly the most eye-popping story. However, the head coach is denying that report, claiming the organization hasn’t made him aware that he’ll be out once the regular season concludes.

Adam Gase’s reaction to a report that he's already been told he’ll be fired after the Jets’ finale on Sunday: "That was news to me. No one has said that to me" pic.twitter.com/V5q72QJ5JC — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 30, 2020

“That was news to me. No one has said that to me,” Gase said.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini subsequently asked Gase about his thoughts in regard to his own job security heading into the team’s meaningless Week 17 matchup with the Patriots.

“I learned, probably when I was 22 years old, Nick Saban told me, ‘You do your job until somebody tells you different.’ So, that’s what I’m going to be focused on. My job is to get us ready to go for this Sunday and go try to win a game,” he said.

It’s unclear who the Jets will eventually target to be their next head coach, but the damage is done with Gase at this point. The fans are growing impatient and no longer tolerate the offensive ineptitude.

After hiring him in 2019 for his knowledge of that side of the football, the Jets currently sit as the worst NFL team in terms of scoring, total offense, and passing. They’re additionally 23rd in rushing.

Not ideal marks, to say the least.

Darnold also hasn’t progressed in 2020 and is staring down potential career lows in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and rating.

Where Gase ends up remains unclear, but it won’t be anywhere in Florham Park, that’s for sure.