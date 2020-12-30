Daniel Jones fully practiced on Wednesday in preparation for the New York Giants’ must-win matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s do-or-die for the New York Giants at the moment. If they lose to the Cowboys on Sunday, their season is over. If they win, they’ll need Philly to beat Washington in order to reach the postseason.

Luckily, Daniel Jones is progressing with his hamstring injury, having fully participated during Wednesday’s practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Daniel Jones (hamstring) listed as full participant in practice. TE Evan Engram (calf), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) and WR Sterling Shepard (rib) were all limited. WR Golden Tate (calf) and FB Eli Penny (illness) didn’t practice. Worked on side w/trainer. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 30, 2020

Regardless, Jones is remaining cautious in regard to his limited ability.

Daniel Jones says he “intends to play from the pocket until I’m healthy.” Clearly inferring he’s still limited in what he can do with legs. Said the tape shows that. “For the time being, probably have to adjust the way I’ve played and I’ve been doing that the past few weeks.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 30, 2020

The injury report only states that Jones is dealing with a hamstring strain, which means his ankle sprain is healed. Jones suffered the sprain in the Week 14 loss to Arizona and missed the following loss to the Browns in favor of veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

Jones will need to step up and put together a fantastic performance on Sunday, and the way he played against the Ravens in Week 16 provides hope that he can do just that. The second-year quarterback threw for 252 yards and one touchdown in the loss and didn’t turn the ball over once.

However, fans should expect the Giants to utilize the ground game unless Big Blue finds itself down a significant amount. The Cowboys employ the worst rushing defense in the league (161.1 yards allowed per game) and Wayne Gallman definitely carries the potential to put together a dominant performance.

The Giants must take advantage of that situation and tire the opposing defense out in order to take the pressure off the limited Jones and open up the play-action on passing downs. Dallas sports a decent secondary (11th in the NFL with 228.7 passing yards allowed per game), so New York needs to pick its spots when it comes to attacking that unit.

For what it’s worth, Jones completed 20 of 33 passes with 222 yards, no touchdowns, no picks, and a lost fumble in the Week 5 loss to the Cowboys.