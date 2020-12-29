Episode No. 62 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ Week 16 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

For the third consecutive week, the New York Giants didn’t put together an ideal performance, losing to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 27-13.

And to react to the outcome, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode No. 62.

We begin by discussing what went wrong on the defensive side of the ball, a unit that hasn’t been all too perfect over the last two weeks.

Patrick Graham’s group failed to sack Lamar Jackson and didn’t correctly or consistently execute a quarterback-spy look. Jackson, the NFL’s 2019 MVP, rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.

The Ravens’ pair of talented running backs additionally underwent productive games. Gus Edwards rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries while rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries.

Jackson didn’t torch the Giants through the air (only 183 yards passing) but didn’t need to whatsoever.

Offensively, quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t have that bad of a game (252 yards and one score) and neither did his receiving targets. But regardless, you can’t experience much success if the offensive line is weak, and that was the case for Big Blue on Sunday.

The Giants’ “hog mollies” allowed six sacks of Jones, including three on back-to-back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter.

All of these issues led to the Giants’ 10th loss of the year. But with Washington’s Week 16 loss paired with Dallas’ Week 16 victory, the Giants still have a chance to win the NFC East. They’ll need to defeat the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon and have Washington lose to Philly on Sunday Night Football.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The podcast can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.