The Brooklyn Nets suffer their first major injury of the season as Spencer Dinwiddie goes down with a partially torn ACL.

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be without their starting shooting guard for the rest of the season. Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL in Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Dinwiddie, 27, went down with a non-contact injury and immediately began clutching his knee. This is a brutal loss for the Nets that will test their depth.

Although Dinwiddie was going to be taking on a lesser role alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he was going to play a major part in Brookyn’s run this year. Now, the future is uncertain.

Dinwiddie is expected to make a full recovery by next season, but it’s unclear what he plans to do in the offseason. He has a $12.3 million player option or he could test free agency. There’s no doubt that Dinwiddie is a starting-caliber guard when healthy. A team seeking a legitimate point guard might make a run at him despite his injury history.

In the meantime, the Nets need to figure out how to replace Dinwiddie in the starting lineup. Caris LeVert is an obvious option, but head coach Steve Nash seems content with LeVert leading the second unit. Nash has a major decision to make just three games into his NBA coaching career.

Brooklyn returns home to play the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday night. This begins a four-game homestand in which they will play the Grizzlies, the Hawks twice, and the Wizards.

