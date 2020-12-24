The New York Giants have made steady improvements this season, but their fans know there is still work to be done in the offseason.

Expectations for the New York Giants coming into this season were bleak. They had a young roster, rookie head coach, and no offseason workouts or preseason games to prepare for the upcoming season.

But despite their 5-9 record, they are still in contention for the division title, which is something no one could have foreseen. In addition, they have made some improvements this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Giants have a top-10 scoring defense.

However, Giants fans know their team still needs to add a few more pieces to their roster in order to have a winning record in 2021.

Since it’s the holiday season, here’s a wish list for Giants fans for 2021.

A True No. 1 Receiver

The absence of a true No. 1 receiver is one of the biggest reasons the Giants are scoring the second-fewest points in the NFL. There was some optimism that Darius Slayton could fill that role, but his inconsistent play this year has changed the narrative.

Giants receivers have been unable to create separation all season. That’s a contributing factor in why Daniel Jones has only thrown for eight touchdowns all season.

If the Giants are going to maximize their young quarterback’s potential, they have to add a game-breaking wide receiver who can put fear into opposing defenses.

Some have linked Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears to the Giants since he’ll be an unrestricted free agent and has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on his resumé.

Depending on their draft position, Big Blue might be able to find a playmaking receiver in the draft in Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, or Devonta Smith, all SEC standouts. Whether it’s acquiring a receiver via free agency or the draft, this needs to be the Giants’ top priority this offseason.

An Elite Pass Rusher

It’s been a long time since the Giants have had an elite pass rusher. They were hopeful that either Lorenzo Carter or Oshane Ximines could take their games to the next level this season, but injuries put a stop to that.

Leonard Williams has a career-high 8.5 sacks this season, but he’s not an elite pass rusher. He will likely come with a high price tag in free agency this offseason.

The franchise has always been at its best when they’ve had a dominant pass rusher. Dave Gettleman, or whoever is the general manager, will need to acquire a pass rusher who can consistently put pressure on quarterbacks.

A Healthy Saquon Barkley

Some felt Saquon Barkley was a darkhorse MVP candidate coming into this season. But his season came to an abrupt end in Week 2 due to a torn ACL. Barkley is confident that he can return to pre-injury form, which is music to Giants fans ears.

Having one of the best running backs in the league back will certainly give the offense a much-needed boost. With Wayne Gallman likely to leave via free agency, the Giants will need Barkley to have his best season in 2021.

A Win Over The Cowboys

This is something that fans might not need to wait very long to see. The Giants play the Cowboys in the season finale and they can end their seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys. If they win their next two games and Washington loses one of their final two, the Giants will be NFC East champs.

A win over the Cowboys would give the Giants a 4-2 record in the division which is a huge step in the right direction.

