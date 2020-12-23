A pair of New York Jets defensive players have had their seasons end prematurely due to placements on injured reserve.

The 2020 season, which has been dreadful for the New York Jets, is over for both defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Harvey Langi.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday.

The #Jets are placing ILB Harvey Langi on the injured reserve. Said #NYJ are “running thin” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 23, 2020

The #Jets are going to put Quinnen Williams on the injured reserve. He just needs to clear the concussion protocol first. His season is over. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 23, 2020

Williams, the second-year pro who’s made a tremendous leap from year one to two, is dealing with a neck injury and needs to clear the concussion protocol prior to his injured reserve placement. Langi additionally possesses an injury to his neck.

Langi played in every game up until this point while Williams missed just one — the Week 9 Monday Night Football loss to the division-rival Patriots — with a hamstring injury.

Sixth-year linebacker Bryce Hager may indeed play in Langi’s place while we could see Nathan Shepherd start in the absence of Williams. Shepherd started in the Jets’ only victory of the season thus far — last week’s upset win over the Los Angeles Rams. Folorunso Fatukasi, who was just activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, should also be in the mix.

Head coach Adam Gase said the Jets are “running thin” — not a beneficial position to be in regardless of record or postseason status. Gang Green is expected to potentially elevate guys from the practice squad with two games remaining in its putrid 2020 season.

Although the Jets have been out of playoff contention for a while now, losing Williams to injury is a significant blow. He’d been undergoing a very productive sophomore campaign and could be deemed a “Pro Bowl snub.”

Williams currently leads the team in sacks (7.0), quarterback hits (14), and tackles for loss (10).