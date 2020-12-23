Daniel Jones has the respect of his head coach. Joe Judge praised the second-year quarterback in his Wednesday press conference.

“Daniel Jones is our quarterback.”

That was the statement made by New York Giants head coach Joe Judge during his press conference on Wednesday, and he means it for both the present day and next year.

Joe Judge on Daniel Jones now and in 2021. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 23, 2020

There are doubts in regard to Jones, both when it comes to his current health as well as his overall talent. The young quarterback is dealing with a hamstring strain and ankle sprain and missed two of the last three games in favor of veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

If Jones is good to go at some point, there won’t be any sort of competition between him and the former Texas Longhorn, and Daniel will remain the so-called “quarterback of the franchise’s future.”

Sure, it’s too early to tell whether or not Jones will be a star, but you do see young quarterbacks make that notable leap from year one to two. Jared Goff did it, Carson Wentz did it (before falling off tremendously this year), Lamar Jackson did it, the list continues.

But in 2020, Jones hasn’t been stellar and is statistically worse than he was in 2019. Throughout his rookie campaign, he threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 picks with a 6.6 yards-per-attempt rate through 13 games (12 starts). But through 12 games (all starts) in this pandemic-impacted 2020 season, he’s conjured up 2,462 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine picks on a 6.4 yards-per-attempt rate. Jones hasn’t fumbled as much, but that area of the game is still an issue — he’s fumbled 10 times this season and has lost half of them to the opposing defense.

It’s unfair to consider moving off of him after two years, especially when a coaching-staff change, a below-average 2019 defense and offensive line, and injuries have all played roles in his somewhat slow development.

A decision may need to be made though if Jones doesn’t consistently improve and the Giants land a top-5 pick after next year. Impatience would grow within the fanbase, and it’s not an unheard-of scenario for a team to consider moving off its young quarterback after three seasons.

Just look at the other organization that plays at MetLife Stadium and its current situation.