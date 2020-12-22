Kevin Durant notched his first points with the Brooklyn Nets and he went back to one of his favorite moves for the occasion.

Kevin Durant looks like he’s back to his old self. For his first bucket with the Brooklyn Nets, he took out his signature move — a pull-up three. It was the perfect way to start his career in the black and white.

Kevin Durant’s first bucket with the Brooklyn Nets. Pull up 3. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/tRN1UJDw9X — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) December 23, 2020

The two-time Finals MVP put up 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting before the first TV timeout. That’s going to make Nets fans giddy about what the future might hold. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Durant in action, but let’s not forget that this man is a four-time scoring champ.

No matter what happens, this will be a memorable debut for Durant simply because he’s on the court, but it will take a lot for him to match Kyrie Irving‘s debut with the Nets. The six-time All-Star dropped 50 points in his first game in Brooklyn last season, albeit in a loss.

This is the first time Durant is playing in a competitive game since June 10, 2019. He suffered an Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals and missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering.

Now that he’s back, Brooklyn’s championship window is wide open. Last season was a transitional year with the various injuries to Durant and Irving. This is the beginning of an exciting new era in Brooklyn with the Durant-Irving duo leading the way.

The sky is the limit for this team and Durant is already off to a tremendous start.

