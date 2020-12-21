The Pro Bowl rosters have been revealed, with a pair of New York Giants earning selections to the NFC squad.

It’s that time of year again, where the Pro Bowl rosters are revealed and everyone can begin to debate who shouldn’t have been selected and who was snubbed.

Last season didn’t see any New York Giants earn the annual honor, but that’s not the case in 2020.

On Monday night, cornerback James Bradberry and tight end Evan Engram both earned their inaugural Pro Bowl nods…wait, huh?

Sure, Bradberry is highly deserving of the honor. He’s undergone the best season of his career and is continuing to be a great free-agent acquisition by Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. He makes a legitimate difference in the Giants secondary and has been the team’s No. 1 defensive weapon all season long, shutting down a number of opposing top wideouts.

His selection certainly isn’t surprising.

Engram earning the honor, however, is definitely a bit of a shock, to say the least.

He’s stayed healthy (playing in every game thus far in 2020) but isn’t someone that exactly stands out for the right reasons (dropped balls, missed blocks, etc.).

Nonetheless, Engram is actually undergoing a semi-productive season on the stat sheet especially when you compare some of his numbers to other tight ends within the conference.

Engram's selection definitely more of a surprise. But his 54 catches rank third among NFC TEs, his 572 yards rank second, while his 1 TD is tied for 23rd. Engram was fourth among NFC TEs in fan balloting, which counts for 1/3 of the vote (players and coaches also 1/3 each). — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 22, 2020

T.J. Hockenson of the Detroit Lions was the other tight end to be selected to the NFC roster.

You could argue multiple players from the Giants defense were snubbed, such as Leonard Williams, Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and Blake Martinez. Placekicker Graham Gano has also experienced a great season, having connected on 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and 18 of 19 extra-point attempts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person Pro Bowl this January, and instead, the event will be held as an EA Sports Madden NFL 21 competition.