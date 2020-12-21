Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Ravens line and odds.

The Giants enter this matchup as 10.5-point road underdogs and are +400 on the moneyline while Baltimore is -560. The total is currently set to over-under 45.0.

The Giants have lost two straight games, including the most recent Week 15 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens, on the other hand, are red hot and have won three consecutive games. They achieved a 40-14 blowout victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Giants at Ravens Week 16 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Ravens odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 10.5-point road underdogs, which is a pretty understandable spread.

The Ravens are hot and carry momentum en route to a potential playoff berth. The Giants, however, are now third in the NFC East after losing two straight and are experiencing their playoff chances slowly dying.

At this moment in time, it’s unclear if Daniel Jones will return to the field on Sunday afternoon. The second-year quarterback has been dealing with injuries to his hamstring and ankle and missed Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. We’ll see how he progresses in practice this week, but there might be a chance that he sits for the third time in four weeks.

The Giants are 8-6 against the spread in 2020 while the Ravens are 8-5-1. The Ravens’ average winning margin is 16.8 and the Giants’ average losing margin is 9.8.

Bet on the Giants-Ravens spread at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Moneyline

The moneyline currently shows Giants +400, Ravens -560.

Oddsmakers are providing the Ravens with significant odds to win this game outright, and who could blame them? Baltimore is clearly the more talented team and carries the momentum due to three consecutive victories. The Ravens defense (fourth in the NFL with 20.5 points allowed per game) shouldn’t experience many issues containing a Giants offense that’s second-to-last in scoring (17.4 points per game) either.

And while remaining strong for much of the year, the Giants defense will have a tough task on its hands containing a Ravens offense that’s sixth in the league with 28.8 average points.

The Ravens are 9-5 outright this season and 4-3 at home while the Giants are 5-9 outright and 3-4 on the road. Baltimore is also 8-4 outright when favored. Big Blue is 3-9 when entering as underdogs.

Total

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the total to over-under 45.0.

In any game in which the 2020 Giants are playing, a low total will be present. Big Blue’s defense is strong while the offense is very much below average — a recipe for a low-scoring matchup almost every single time.

Not to mention, the Ravens defense is additionally successful on the scoring front and even statistically better than the Giants thus far.

The over has hit in three of the Giants’ 14 games (3-10-1) and seven of the Ravens’ 14 games (7-6-1). The Giants’ average total is 39.6 and the Ravens’ is 49.3.

Giants vs. Ravens Prop Bets

As of Monday, no team or player prop bets have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook but should be revealed later in the week. Nonetheless, there is one game prop to consider.

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -132

Even: +102

Check back to see player and game props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Whether the game will go into overtime

Giants Playoff Odds

The Giants are now in third place in the NFC East after a Week 15 loss and additional Dallas victory.

They currently possess the second-highest odds to win the division at +600, while Washington is favored at -335, Philly is third at +700, and Dallas is fourth at +1500.

Bet the Giants to win the NFC East at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

