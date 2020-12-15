Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Browns line and odds.

After a tough loss to the Cardinals, the Giants are 3.5-point home underdogs to the Browns and +180 on the moneyline while Cleveland is -225. The total is set at over-under 45.5.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in which they were soundly beaten 26-7. Will they get back to their winning ways when they face the Browns this Sunday night?

Giants vs. Browns Week 15 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Browns odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants enter as 3.5-point underdogs despite playing at home.

Sure, Big Blue has won four out of five games, but Cleveland is certainly more talented than its upcoming opponent. The Browns are 9-4 and still in the running for the AFC North title, especially considering the Steelers have lost two straight after starting off 11-0.

We also don’t know what Daniel Jones‘ status will be this weekend. The second-year quarterback was back in the starting lineup against Arizona after missing the Week 13 game with a hamstring strain but was seemingly limited and uncomfortable due to the pain.

The Giants are 8-5 against the spread this season while the Browns are 5-8 in those regards. The Browns’ average winning margin is 6.4. Big Blue’s average losing margin, however, is 9.3.

For what it’s worth, the Browns have failed to cover in each of the last six games in which they’ve been road favorites.

Moneyline

The Browns also possess a better chance at winning this game outright, sitting at -225 on the moneyline in comparison to the Giants’ +180.

As was previously mentioned, the Browns employ a more talented roster and simply field a better offensive unit, which is why their win total is nearly double what the Giants’ total is. Cleveland isn’t like how it used to be, and this team will definitely make some noise in the playoffs.

The Giants are 5-8 outright this year while the Browns are 9-4. New York is also 3-8 when entering as an underdog this season. The Browns, on the other hand, are 7-1 when favored.

The Giants have additionally lost 10 of their last 11 night games.

Total

DraftKings Sportsbook has the total at 45.5, a low but reasonable mark.

This Giants offense is putrid and even worse without a healthy Jones. The unit only put up seven points against the Cardinals and didn’t cross midfield until the third quarter. At the moment, New York is 31st in the NFL with 18.3 points per game.

That, paired with a strong Giants defense, could lead to a total that’s lower than some people may be expecting. But then again, this Browns offense showed on Monday night against the Ravens exactly what it’s capable of, especially when it comes to the run game.

The over has hit in eight of the Browns’ 13 games (8-5) and three of the Giants’ 13 games (3-9-1). The average total this season has been 55.1 for Cleveland but 40.7 for New York.

Each of the Giants’ last nine games against AFC North teams has also hit the under.

Giants vs. Browns Prop Bets

As of Tuesday, no team or player prop bets have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook but should be revealed later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1300

No: -10000

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -139

Even: +105

Check back to see player and game props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Whether the game will go into overtime

Odd or even point totals

Giants Playoff Odds

The Giants are now in second place in the NFC East after a Week 14 loss and subsequent Washington victory.

They currently possess the second-highest odds to win the division at +400, while Washington is favored at -305, Philly is third at +600, and Dallas is fourth at +5000.

