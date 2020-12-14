Episode No. 58 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ Week 14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

Well, the New York Giants‘ winning streak comes to an end at four. Big Blue suffered a tough 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to react to the matchup.

Despite the fact that the Giants allowed 26 points en route to their eighth defeat of the year, this loss wasn’t on the defensive unit whatsoever. The issues in and around both the Giants offense and special teams provided the Cardinals with great starting field position on a number of drives, which led to easy points for Arizona.

Jason Garrett didn’t call a great game at all, Daniel Jones was inconsistent (three fumbles, one lost) and seemingly limited due to his recent hamstring strain, punter Riley Dixon and the punt cover team struggled (Christian Kirk recorded 77 yards on six returns), the offensive line took a step back (eight allowed sacks), and the receiving corps couldn’t gain consistent separation from the opponents.

Patrick Graham’s group did what it could, while the other two major units didn’t, and you need all three to come together in order to win a football game at this level.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The podcast can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.