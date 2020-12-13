Wide Right Podcast 57 discusses the latest on Daniel Jones, previews the Giants-Cardinals matchup, and talks to ESNY’s Danny Small.

Daniel Jones is making progress with his hamstring injury and is set to play in the upcoming New York Giants-Arizona Cardinals matchup. It’s huge news, and per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to discuss the situation.

We begin with the Jones news as well as the latest on Blake Martinez, who’s dealing with a back injury suffered in last week’s win over the Seahawks. It’s unclear at this time whether Martinez will participate. The inside linebacker is listed as questionable.

We’ll then discuss Odell Beckham Jr.‘s latest comments about the Giants while appearing on the All Things Covered podcast prior to our Giants-Cardinals preview. The Giants are 5-7 and sit atop the NFC East, and a win in Week 14 would be huge down this extremely important stretch of games. Washington is also 5-7, but luckily, the Giants possess the tiebreaker due to a pair of wins over the Football Team.

To conclude the episode, we’ll have our first-ever guest on the Wide Right Podcast: ESNY editor-in-chief and credentialed New York Knicks writer Danny Small. We talk the crazy finish to last week’s New York Jets-Las Vegas Raiders game along with other topics of conversation related to Gang Green and the NFL in general.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The podcast can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.