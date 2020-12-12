The New York Giants are set to return quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) this Sunday against the Cardinals.

Daniel Jones is expected to start for the New York Giants‘ matchup with the Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

The Giants gave QB Daniel Jones’ hamstring a final check today. It went well and he is expected to start tomorrow’s game against the Cardinals, per source. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 12, 2020

Jones missed the Week 13 win over the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring strain suffered against the Bengals the week prior. Veteran backup Colt McCoy started in his absence and threw for 105 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The second-year quarterback was limited in practice on Thursday but was then a full participant on Friday. He was subsequently listed as questionable for the upcoming Week 14 game.

Returning Jones is huge for the Giants. They sit atop the NFC East at 5-7 but reside in a very tight race. Washington is additionally 5-7 after a big win over the Steelers on Monday, but the Giants possess the tiebreaker due to a pair of head-to-head wins over the Football Team.

Every matchup is more crucial than the last, and Big Blue is lucky to be fielding their starting quarterback down this very important stretch.

Regardless, the Giants will still likely look to run the football a decent amount. Wayne Gallman has been great as of late, setting a career-high rushing-yard total in each of the last two games (94 yards against the Bengals, 135 yards against the Seahawks). He and the offensive line are improving each and every week, and the Giants should rely on them to take the pressure off Jones, especially when you take this recent injury into consideration.