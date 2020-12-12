Coming off a big win over the Seahawks, the first-place Giants will look to remain atop the NFC East with a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Cardinals player prop bets and picks.

Daniel Jones is expected to return after missing last week’s game with a hamstring strain — a piece of news that is huge for the Giants.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 2.5-point home underdogs and +123 on the moneyline while the Cardinals are -139. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this a very interesting matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook possesses my favorite prop bet, which involves Wayne Gallman‘s rushing-yard total.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Wayne Gallman has been great for the Giants as of late, setting a career-high in each of the last two games (94 yards against Cincinnati, 135 yards against Seattle). He’s making his mark and proving that he belongs in this league while the Giants offensive line is improving, all of which should lead you to believe that he’ll rush for at least 60 yards in this game.

Arizona is also 21st in the league with 123.0 rushing yards allowed per game. And not to mention, the Giants will likely look to run the ball a decent amount in order to take the pressure off Jones, especially considering he’s coming off an injury.

Christian Kirk over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

With star wideout DeAndre Hopkins getting the “James Bradberry Treatment,” Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk will likely be going up against Giants corner Isaac Yiadom for much of the game. Thus, Kyler Murray will probably look to Kirk a decent amount, and while Yiadom is improving, the third-year receiver should be able to surpass the above total.

For what it’s worth, Kirk has gained at least 42 yards receiving in five separate games this season.

DeAndre Hopkins under 73.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

As was mentioned before, Hopkins will be going up against Giants corner James Bradberry, and we all know how that usually turns out for the receiver. Bradberry is undergoing an All-Pro-caliber season and allowing opposing quarterbacks to throw for just 40.8 yards per game when targeting him.

Hopkins has also been dealing with neck and back issues and was limited in Friday’s practice.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props at PointsBet

Wayne Gallman to score a TD (+120)

This bet didn’t hit last week, but we’re not going to let our confidence disappear.

Gallman has been great for the Giants in the absence of Saquon Barkley and has scored six rushing touchdowns in the last six games. The Giants will likely find themselves down near the goal line at least once or twice in this game, and when that occurs, expect offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to look for his running back to cross the plane.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 rushing scores on the year, so Gallman recording a touchdown is very much a possible scenario.

Alfred Morris over 18.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Wayne Gallman can’t be in the game on every single play, but luckily, the Giants employ Alfred Morris to man the rushing attack whenever he needs a breather.

The Giants will likely look to run the ball a decent amount, so expect Morris to earn his fair share of opportunities against a fairly weak Cardinals run defense.

Morris is averaging 7.4 rushing attempts per game and 35.2 rushing yards per game, so saying he’ll surpass the above total isn’t much of a stretch at all.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props at BetMGM

Graham Gano over 1.5 Field Goals made (-115)

The Giants offense hasn’t been consistent on the scoring front this year, but that’s why it’s great the team employs someone like Graham Gano. The veteran placekicker has undergone a Pro Bowl-type season and is connecting on 2.2 field goals per game.

Therefore, him making at least two on Sunday is very much possible and will likely occur, just like it has in eight different games this season.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props at FOX Bet

Christian Kirk to Score a TD (+175)

As was previously mentioned, Christian Kirk will likely be going up against Isaac Yiadom for much of the game, which will lead to Kyler Murray looking towards his No. 2 receiver a decent number of times. Kirk should thus receive multiple opportunities to reel in the football, one of which will be down in the end zone.

For what it’s worth, Kirk has caught six touchdowns this year, while Yiadom has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for four touchdowns when targeting him.

