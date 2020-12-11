Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez are both dealing with injury-related setbacks ahead of the New York Giants’ Week 14 matchup.

Injuries to two noteworthy New York Giants starters made headlines this week, with inside linebacker Blake Martinez and quarterback Daniel Jones respectively dealing with back and hamstring issues. Nonetheless, both are on the up-and-up in terms of their status for Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Joe Judge noted Friday that he’s “optimistic” either will play this weekend. Martinez suffered his injury in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks while Jones went down with the hamstring strain in the Week 12 victory over Cincinnati. The second-year quarterback’s injury caused him to miss the Seattle game.

Asked Joe Judge how confident he is that QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) and LB Blake Martinez (back) will play on Sunday. He's "optimistic" on both but will have plans with both on if they do and don't play. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2020

Not possessing a healthy enough Jones would lead to the Giants starting veteran backup Colt McCoy for the second straight game. McCoy threw for 105 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Seattle.

If Martinez were to sit out the upcoming meeting with Arizona, it would be a significant blow to the Giants defense. Martinez leads the team (and is third in the NFL) with 111 combined tackles in his inaugural season with the organization. Big Blue would likely look to David Mayo along with Devante Downs should he not play. The latter has already started seven games thus far in 2020, while Mayo has found himself in the starting lineup just once.

Friday afternoon may be too early to tell if either will play Sunday, but a decision could be made Friday night or potentially on Saturday.