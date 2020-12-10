The New York Jets will not have Denzel Mims when they play the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Sunday afternoon.

Denzel Mims will not suit up for the New York Jets in Week 14.

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, head coach Adam Gase noted Thursday that Mims is out due to a family matter he needed to tend to in Texas. Mims would need to have back-to-back coronavirus tests come back negative after returning to the team in order to play, a process that won’t be complete by the time the Jets travel out West.

Rookie WR Denzel Mims is OUT for Sunday, per Adam Gase. He’s healthy, but he had to tend to a family matter in Texas and had to leave the COVID-19 protocol. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 10, 2020

What could cause Denzel Mims to miss Sunday is COVID testing. Remember: Need back-to-back negatives to play. Mims’ family emergency might not allow him to get back in FloPa in time to get tests #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 9, 2020

This will be Mims’ seventh missed game of his rookie season. He sat out the first six weeks due to a hamstring injury that led to an injured reserve placement in September.

Needless to say, the Jets were likely hoping to see more out of their 2020 second-round pick in his inaugural NFL season. Thus far, he’s caught 19 balls for 324 yards in six games.

Without Mims, quarterback Sam Darnold and the Jets offense will look to Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder when it comes to the air attack. Both receivers have dealt with their fair share of injuries in 2020 — either has played in just eight out of 12 games.

Crowder leads the team in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (503).

Darnold is looking to undergo his best game of the year against a weak Seahawks secondary. Ahead of Week 14, Seattle is last in the NFL with 309.8 passing yards allowed per game. The unit is additionally allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 68% of throws (26th in the league).