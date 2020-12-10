The Jets are 0-12 ahead of their matchup with the Seahawks, and to begin the week, Gang Green was a 13.5-point road underdog. That spread has remained the same as of Thursday.

The Jets are currently 13.5-point road underdogs to the Seahawks and +550 on the moneyline while Seattle is -715. The total is set at over-under 47.0.

The Jets are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Raiders in which they allowed a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs in the waning seconds. They remain the sole winless team in the NFL, while the Seahawks are coming off a tough 17-12 defeat at the hands of the red-hot Giants.

The spread for this game hasn’t changed one bit. The moneyline and total, however, are slightly different stories, and it could have to do with a situation involving one of the Jets’ top receivers.

Spread stays put at 13.5

The Jets entered the week 13.5-point road underdogs to the Seahawks, and as of Thursday, that spread remains the same. Despite a tough loss to the Giants this past Sunday, the Seahawks are still the more talented team in the matchup by a wide margin, and oddsmakers certainly agree with that.

New York is 4-8 against the spread in 2020 while the Seahawks are 6-6. The Seahawks’ averaging winning margin is 7.1 while the Jets’ averaging losing margin is 14.4.

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks have failed to cover in five of their last six games held on a Sunday.

Total Decreases Slightly

The total was originally set at over-under 47.5 but has since changed to over-under 47.0.

This may have to do with the situation involving Jets rookie receiver Denzel Mims.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Mims was to miss practice due to a personal matter. Since he’d be leaving the team, he would thus need to have two consecutive COVID-19 tests come back negative after returning in order to play.

Jets WR Denzel Mims not at practice due to undisclosed personal reason, per Gase. Status for Sunday up in the air. Even if he returns in time, might not be able to satisfy COVID-19 protocols in time for game. The NFL in 2020. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 9, 2020

Head coach Adam Gase then stated to the media Thursday that Mims would sit out the game. Mims’ eventual return and the subsequent COVID-19 protocol wouldn’t be completed in time for the matchup.

Rookie WR Denzel Mims is OUT for Sunday, per Adam Gase. He’s healthy, but he had to tend to a family matter in Texas and had to leave the COVID-19 protocol. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 10, 2020

This total changed prior to the latest news involving Mims, but oddsmakers might’ve believed that just the legitimate possibility of the rookie not playing warranted an alteration.

The over has hit in six of the Jets’ 12 games (6-6) and six of the Seahawks 12 games (6-6). Seattle has hit the under in each of its last four games.

Moneyline Undergoes Small Change

Earlier in the week, the moneyline showed Jets +500, Seahawks -715 but is Jets +550, Seahawks -715 as of Thursday.

Like the total, this also changed as of Wednesday and the alteration possibly has to do with the news surrounding Mims.

The Jets are 0-11 outright this year when underdogs while the Seahawks are 7-3 outright when favored. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets have lost each of their last 29 games when entering as heavy underdogs (greater than +7.0 points).

