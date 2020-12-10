The Giants could extend their current winning streak to five games when they face the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Entering the week, the Giants vs. Cardinals odds had Big Blue as a 2.5-point home underdog, but that line has since changed as of Thursday.

The Giants are currently 1.5-point underdogs and +108 on the moneyline while the Cardinals are -122. The total is currently set at over-under 45.0.

Big Blue sits atop the division, but its lead is extremely thin. After New York’s Week 13 win over the Seahawks last Sunday and Washington’s subsequent win over Pittsburgh on Monday, both NFC East teams are 5-7 heading into Week 14. Nonetheless, the Giants possess the tiebreaker over the Football Team due to their pair of head-to-head wins over them.

Daniel Jones is currently nursing a hamstring strain and it’s unclear whether he’ll take the field this Sunday against Arizona, although the Giants are “optimistic” about his situation.

Daniel Jones will get a chance to move around, practice Wednesday. Joe Judge says the Giants are "optimistic" about their starting quarterback. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2020

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez is also dealing with a back injury while the Cardinals possess a number of health-related setbacks on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona’s situation could be the reason why the line has since undergone an alteration.

Giants-Cardinals Spread Moves in Favor of Giants

At the beginning of the week, the Giants were 2.5-point home underdogs but are now 1.5-point underdogs as of Thursday, per DraftKings Sportsbook. As mentioned before, this could have to do with some of the injuries the Cardinals are dealing with defensively.

According to Wednesday’s injury report, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck), and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) all didn’t practice.

Given the weak state of the Giants offense with or without Jones, a banged-up or even semi-banged-up Cardinals defense would help New York immensely en route to potentially covering.

The Giants are 8-4 against the spread this year while the Cardinals are 5-7. The Giants’ average losing margin is 7.9 while the Cardinals’ averaging winning margin is 12.0.

Total Decreases Slightly

The total was originally set at over-under 45.5 but is now at over-under 45.0. It’s unclear why, considering most of the injuries for either team are defensively, but it could be because of Daniel Jones. The second-year Giants quarterback is dealing with a hamstring strain.

As was previously mentioned, the Giants are “optimistic” about their quarterback. Jones is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, but was still limited in Wednesday’s practice, which might’ve been the reason for the total’s small decrease.

Daniel Jones is expected to play this week barring a setback. First step is today’s light practice/walk-through. https://t.co/bp5LubZAEp — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2020

The Giants have hit the over in three of their 12 games (3-8-1) and the Cardinals have hit the over in four of their 12 games (4-7-1). The average total is 41.3 for the Giants and 52.3 for the Cardinals.

Moneyline Shifts in Favor of Giants

The moneyline initially portrayed Giants +115, Cardinals -137, but is now Giants +108, Cardinals -122.

Just like with the spread, this could have to do with the numerous injuries the Cardinals are dealing with on the defensive end.

Regardless, this isn’t a huge alteration and the Cardinals are still favored to win outright as of Thursday.

The Cardinals are 6-6 outright on the year while the Giants are 5-7.

The Giants are 3-7 outright when entering as underdogs this season. Arizona, on the other hand, is 3-4 when favored. The Cardinals have also lost seven of their last 10 games in which they’ve been favored.

