Daniel Jones missed the Week 13 win due to a hamstring strain, but the New York Giants are “optimistic” about their quarterback.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Daniel Jones is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals this coming Sunday unless a setback occurs, per a source close to the second-year quarterback. Jones missed the New York Giants‘ Week 13 win over Seattle due to a hamstring strain suffered against the Bengals the game prior.

Daniel Jones is expected to play this week barring a setback. First step is today’s light practice/walk-through. https://t.co/bp5LubZAEp — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2020

Jones still needs to be evaluated this week to see if he’ll be good to go, but it seems he’s on track to return to the game field.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Joe Judge noted that the team is “optimistic” in regard to Jones’ situation, also per Raanan.

Daniel Jones will get a chance to move around, practice Wednesday. Joe Judge says the Giants are "optimistic" about their starting quarterback. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2020

On site at the Giants’ Wednesday practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, Paul Dottino of WFAN and the Giants official website reported that Jones underwent around two minutes of stretching during the media portion and then nothing after that.

#Giants Wednesday media portion – #DanielJones did approx 2 min of stretching and that was all….stead snow and win for a very chilly practice…not condusive to muscle injuries — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) December 9, 2020

Without Jones, the Giants fielded veteran quarterback Colt McCoy against the Seahawks. The longtime backup threw for 105 yards and a touchdown in the victory, relying on the run game and defensive unit to step up, which both certainly did. Wayne Gallman rushed for a career-high 135 yards on 16 carries and the pass rush was able to disrupt Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson all game.

Returning Jones would be huge for Big Blue. The Giants are in a tight race for the NFC East title, and each of the four remaining regular-season games is immensely crucial.