new york jets denzel mims
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Denzel Mims missed Wednesday’s practice due to a personal reason. The New York Jets receiver might not play Sunday against Seattle.

There’s a chance the New York Jets may not have one of their top receivers when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Denzel Mims did not practice on Wednesday due to a personal reason. When Mims eventually returns to the team, he’ll need to have two consecutive COVID-19 tests come back negative, and that protocol may not conclude in time for him to suit up against Seattle.

This would be Mims’ seventh missed game of his rookie campaign. He sat out the first six weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury that led to an injured reserve placement in September.

It’s not set in stone that he’ll miss the game, but there is a possibility as of this moment, even according to head coach Adam Gase.

Without Mims, quarterback Sam Darnold would rely on wideouts Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder against a weak Seahawks secondary. Seattle is last in the league with 309.8 passing yards allowed per game even after letting New York Giants veteran backup Colt McCoy conjure up just 105 in Week 13.

The former Baylor receiver, who the Jets drafted in 2020’s second round (No. 59 overall), has caught 19 balls for 324 yards thus far in his inaugural pro season.

The Jets remain the sole winless ballclub in the NFL and are in the lead for the No. 1 overall draft pick, a selection they would potentially use on Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU