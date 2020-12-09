Denzel Mims missed Wednesday’s practice due to a personal reason. The New York Jets receiver might not play Sunday against Seattle.

There’s a chance the New York Jets may not have one of their top receivers when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Denzel Mims did not practice on Wednesday due to a personal reason. When Mims eventually returns to the team, he’ll need to have two consecutive COVID-19 tests come back negative, and that protocol may not conclude in time for him to suit up against Seattle.

Jets WR Denzel Mims not at practice due to undisclosed personal reason, per Gase. Status for Sunday up in the air. Even if he returns in time, might not be able to satisfy COVID-19 protocols in time for game. The NFL in 2020. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 9, 2020

What could cause Denzel Mims to miss Sunday is COVID testing. Remember: Need back-to-back negatives to play. Mims’ family emergency might not allow him to get back in FloPa in time to get tests #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 9, 2020

This would be Mims’ seventh missed game of his rookie campaign. He sat out the first six weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury that led to an injured reserve placement in September.

It’s not set in stone that he’ll miss the game, but there is a possibility as of this moment, even according to head coach Adam Gase.

Adam Gase said Denzel Mims is dealing with "a personal issue". Asked if it could affect his status for Sunday, Gase said "Yeah." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 9, 2020

Without Mims, quarterback Sam Darnold would rely on wideouts Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder against a weak Seahawks secondary. Seattle is last in the league with 309.8 passing yards allowed per game even after letting New York Giants veteran backup Colt McCoy conjure up just 105 in Week 13.

The former Baylor receiver, who the Jets drafted in 2020’s second round (No. 59 overall), has caught 19 balls for 324 yards thus far in his inaugural pro season.

The Jets remain the sole winless ballclub in the NFL and are in the lead for the No. 1 overall draft pick, a selection they would potentially use on Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.