The 26-year-old defensive lineman received the honor after his outstanding play in the team’s Week 13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Giants, who are on an impressive four-game winning streak, began an extremely difficult stretch in their schedule in Week 13, but were able to emerge victorious in an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams is a big reason why.

He recorded three combined tackles, 2.5 sacks (tying his career-high), two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits against a Seattle offense that’s been dominant in 2020.

He now has 8.5 sacks on the year — a career-high that ties him with former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul for sixth in the league.

The Giants acquired Williams from the New York Jets in an unexpected trade last season, one that didn’t please many.

Williams, who the Jets selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft, underwent an inconsistent tenure with Gang Green and wasn’t much better upon joining the Giants.

This season, however, he’s looked like the Williams we saw during his time at USC. He’s one of the players that’s made the defense as good as it is and a significant reason why the Giants are sitting pretty at the top of the division.

Williams joins kicker Graham Gano as the two Giants to earn NFC Player of the Week this season. Both will look to continue their excellent play in Week 14 when Big Blue takes on another formidable offense in the Arizona Cardinals.