Episode No. 56 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ big Week 13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

When you’re in a division title race, every game is more crucial than the last. The New York Giants understand that concept and proved it on Sunday with a huge road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to provide an immediate reaction.

On the 56th edition of the program, we begin by discussing what went right for the Giants on the defensive side of the ball.

The pass rush was fantastic even without the team’s top four edge rushers from the beginning of the year, and all in all, that comes down to great coaching by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. In a game where the Giants fielded their backup quarterback, this defense stepped up when it needed to and gave the Seahawks offense fits all game long.

You need to give Dave Gettleman credit after this game as well. I know he hasn’t been the perfect general manager, but the defensive players he’s acquired — Leonard Williams, James Bradberry, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Blake Martinez, and even Tae Crowder — have made a significant difference the entire season.

The run game was additionally a huge part of this win. Wayne Gallman did what he could to take the pressure off Colt McCoy, rushing for 135 yards (a career-high) on 16 carries.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The podcast can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.