The New York Jets have reportedly fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams following their Week 13 loss to the Raiders.

In a move that many were likely anticipating, the New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. This comes after the Jets’ heartbreaking loss to the Raiders in Week 13 in which Gang Green allowed a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass in the waning seconds.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Monday morning.

The #Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2020

The Jets defense has been putrid for much of the season. At this moment in time, they’re 29th in total yards allowed per game, 31st in passing, and 30th in scoring.

Nonetheless, the straw that broke the camel’s back was likely the Raiders’ late score this past Sunday.

Sure, the players didn’t execute the coverage, but Williams’ playcalling in that situation was undeniably horrific.

In that Hail Mary situation, in which only a touchdown would hurt the Jets considering they were up by four, Williams thought sending seven pass rushers towards Vegas quarterback Derek Carr and then leaving rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson in single coverage on Henry Ruggs on the outside would be a beneficial idea.

Of course, it wasn’t, and that’s why the Raiders were able to win the game on a miracle 46-yard scoring play.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, it’s the first time a defense has sent six or more pass rushers in a situation like that (final 15 seconds of regulation, lead is between 4-8 points, opposing team has 40+ yards to the end zone).

This is from ESPN’s Stats and Info team, ⁦@ESPNStatsInfo⁩. And it’s off the charts: pic.twitter.com/h6fjRE1chC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

Williams’ replacement (at least for the time being) will reportedly be inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Frank Bush will be named the #Jets interim defensive coordinator, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 7, 2020

Bush is in his second year with the team, and the only time he’s served as a defensive coordinator was with the Houston Texans from 2009-10.