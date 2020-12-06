Starting quarterback Daniel Jones will not suit up for the New York Giants’ Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s officially official, but not all that surprising.

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants announced that starting quarterback Daniel Jones would be inactive for the team’s Week 13 matchup out in Seattle. Jones was previously listed as doubtful due to a hamstring strain suffered in the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

QB Daniel Jones is INACTIVE for #NYGvsSEA. Inactive List:

QB Daniel Jones

WR Dante Pettis

ILB T.J. Brunson

OT Kyle Murphy

OT Jackson Barton

DE R.J. McIntosh

OLB Trent Harris

This will be Jones’ third missed game of his career. The former Duke Blue Devil sat out a pair of matchups during his 2019 rookie campaign due to a high-ankle sprain, which cleared the way for Eli Manning to start his final two games as an NFL quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that veteran backup Colt McCoy was expected to notch the start for Big Blue. McCoy completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards in relief of Jones during last week’s win.

Giants' QB Colt McCoy is expected to start Sunday against the Seahawks in place of the injured Daniel Jones, per source. Jones still is recovering from a hamstring injury, and the Giants also promoted practice-squad QB Clayton Thorson to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Luckily for the Giants, McCoy will be going up against a Seahawks secondary that’s been putrid all year long. Seattle is last in the NFL with 328.8 passing yards allowed per game — a horrendous mark. Once McCoy becomes accustomed to the situation (which may take some time given he hasn’t started a game since last year), expect the Giants to spread the field and take advantage of the below-average defensive backfield.

But until then, New York will likely rely on running backs Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris along with the improving offensive line to take the pressure off its backup-turned-starter.