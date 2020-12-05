The New York Jets are 0-11 ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and remain the sole winless ballclub in the NFL.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Raiders player prop bets and picks.

The Jets are home for the second straight week as they take on a darkhorse playoff team in the Raiders, and at the moment, Gang Green is an 8.0-point underdog and +300 on the moneyline in comparison to Vegas’ -360. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this matchup extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook owns my favorite prop bet, which includes Derek Carr’s passing-touchdown total.

Get 50-1 odds on the Jets, Giants, or Eagles to score a point at FOX Bet in NJ here or in PA here. Read more about it here.

Jets vs. Raiders Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Derek Carr over 1.5 TD Passes (-195)

The Jets secondary has been below-average this entire season and will possess a tough challenge going up against guys like Derek Carr, Darren Waller, and potentially Nelson Agholor. This Raiders offense will also be fired up after a rough Week 12 showing against the Falcons — this matchup could be looked at as a “get back game” for that unit.

Expect Vegas’ passing attack to come out firing in order to overwhelm the Jets’ putrid unit, which should lead to Carr notching at least two touchdowns through the air.

The Raiders are in the top half of the league with 19 touchdown passes this year, while the Jets have allowed 21 passing scores (22nd in the NFL).

Sam Darnold under 227.5 Passing Yards (-120)

Although this Raiders secondary isn’t strong (265.0 passing yards allowed per game), it’s tough to think the Jets will find success throwing the ball against any opponent.

Not only are the Jets last in the league with 170.3 passing yards per game, but the offensive line also isn’t great (and is dealing with a few injuries) and Sam Darnold simply hasn’t undergone a productive year throwing the ball whatsoever. He’s surpassed the above total just once this season (230 yards against Denver in Week 4).

Derek Carr over 23.5 Pass Completions (+101)

As was previously mentioned, the Jets secondary is weak, and Derek Carr shouldn’t experience many issues throwing the ball against the below-average unit. Thus, completing at least 24 passes won’t be much of a stretch at all. I believe he’ll actually complete around 13 by halftime.

Carr has surpassed that total multiple times in 2020, for what it’s worth.

Bet Derek Carr over 1.5 touchdown passes at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Jets vs. Raiders Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Frank Gore over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Despite the fact that the Jets should limit Frank Gore‘s carries due to his age, they really don’t. And with rookie running back La’Mical Perine on injured reserve, expect them to continue over-working him against the Raiders run defense.

The Jets may additionally need to run the ball a decent amount given the weak state of their passing attack.

Gore surpassed the above total last game, rushing for 74 yards on 18 carries against the Dolphins.

Darren Waller over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has undergone a productive season and should continue that success against a weak Jets secondary. With Vegas likely to come out firing on all cylinders through the air, expect Derek Carr to look towards his tight end numerous times throughout the game, which should ultimately lead to Waller’s receiving-yard total exceeding 53.5.

Waller is averaging 8.2 targets per game, and if Carr provides around that same number for him, this bet should hit.

Bet Frank Gore over 61.5 rushing yards at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

Jets vs. Raiders Player Props at PointsBet

Devontae Booker over 69.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

This likely won’t be a close game whatsoever, especially towards the matchup’s conclusion. With that said, the Raiders will likely look to run the ball a decent amount in the fourth quarter en route to a victory, which would provide running back Devontae Booker the chance to gain at least 70 yards on the ground.

Booker has surpassed the above total just once this season, but with starting running back Josh Jacobs out, he’ll possess further opportunities to produce.

Jets vs. Raiders Player Props at FOX Bet

Devontae Booker to Score a TD (-238)

Since I believe this won’t be a close game, my guess is the Raiders will find themselves down near the goal line a number of times, which will thus lead the way for Devontae Booker to notch at least one rushing score.

The Jets have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns on the year while the Raiders have scored 13 of their own, so this isn’t an unheard-of scenario for Booker.

