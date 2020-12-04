The New York Jets will be in support of the My Cause, My Cleats initiative when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday afternoon.

When the New York Jets face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, they’ll be doing so with a tremendous purpose.

Gang Green players will hit the gridiron wearing custom cleats in support of the My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

This wonderful campaign allows players around the NFL to wear their own custom cleats in order to raise awareness for various charities and foundations. A good amount of the cleats will also be auctioned off and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the foundation or charity that that specific cleat is supporting.

The represented charities include, but aren’t limited to, the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, American Brain Tumor Association, ASPCA, the I Have a Dream Foundation, and the USAA Foundation.

Specifically for the Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold is representing the Jessie Rees Foundation, while rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton will represent the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is honoring his own Breshad Perriman Foundation.

SAP has covered the cost of the cleat designs.

Fans can also vote for their favorite cleats using the Jets official Instagram page, and for whichever design receives the most votes, SAP will donate $5,000 to that organization. SAP will additionally donate $3,000 to the design that came in second place and $1,000 to the design that came in third.

To learn more about the Jets’ participation in the My Cause, My Cleats initiative, click here.