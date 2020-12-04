The New York Jets are placing offensive lineman Alex Lewis on the non-football injury list potentially as early as Friday.

The recent situation involving New York Jets guard Alex Lewis has been a bit of a mystery, to say the least. He didn’t play against Miami last Sunday and hasn’t been practicing due to a non-injury-related issue. Head coach Adam Gase didn’t reveal much to the media either, remaining mum on the entire ordeal.

Nonetheless, we gained some information on Friday, courtesy of ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

The team is apparently placing Lewis on the non-football injury list — he is currently seeking medical treatment for an issue that doesn’t have to do with the sport itself.

Lewis is seeking medical help for a non-football issue. The Jets will continue to pay him while he's on NFI. Teams aren't obligated to do that, but the Jets are doing it. https://t.co/hAt8XirFDO — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 4, 2020

Just like with an injured reserve placement, Lewis will miss at least three games.

Earlier on Friday, The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reported Lewis wouldn’t play this week — an “organizational decision,” according to Gase.

Alex Lewis won’t play on Sunday or practice today. George Fant should be back, along with Chuma Edoga #jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2020

Adam Gase said there has been “no resolution” to the Alex Lewis situation and says this is an “organizational decision.” His roster status is NOT in jeopardy. Gase also says this is NOT disciplinary & he is NOT being fined. Lewis is in meetings. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2020

Recently acquired guard Pat Elflein, who the Jets claimed off waivers last month, would likely start in Lewis’ place just like he did in the Week 12 loss to the Dolphins. Elflein, however, has been dealing with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice this week. As of Friday, he’s questionable for the team’s upcoming home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Elflein isn’t the only projected Week 13 starter to be dealing with an injury at the moment. Right tackle George Fant is questionable with knee and ankle issues but should be good to go for Sunday.