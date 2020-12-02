The Brooklyn Nets slotted into two of the most important days of the NBA season — opening night and Christmas.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets will face the Golden State Warriors on opening night. In his first game since the 2018 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant will get to face his old team.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA’s tentative Christmas Day schedule on Tuesday night and the Nets will be front and center. Durant and Kyrie Irving will travel to face the Boston Celtics in the third of five games on the day.

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

There is obviously a good deal of anticipation ahead of this game. First and foremost, the Nets and Celtics are likely to be two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Add in the fact that this will be Irving’s first game in TD Garden since leaving the Celtics in the summer of 2019 and this game should be on everyone’s Christmas list.

Of course, the moment will be tempered without fans in the stands. Irving was hurt when the Nets played in Boston last season and Celtics fans came out in full force to ridicule the player they used to adore. Those rabid Celtics fans will need to wait a little bit longer before they have their chance to let Irving hear the boos in person.

Durant and Irving are two players who fans seem to love or hate. That’s perfect for primetime games. Some fans are tuning in with the hopes of seeing these two stars dominate while others are flipping the game on and hoping for an epic collapse. Either way, it’s must-watch television.

