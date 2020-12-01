The New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft class has gotten off to a phenomenal start. It could be one of the best drafts’ in franchise history.

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas‘ first draft class has been a home run. That doesn’t mean all of his picks have hit, but he has found a few starting-caliber players — a few of them with potentially All-Pro ceilings.

It’s incredibly difficult to find talent like that in the NFL Draft, especially three or four of them. If things continue on this path, this class could rival the Colts 2018 and the Saints 2017 draft classes.

That would make the Jets’ 2020 draft class the best in the team’s history, and it wouldn’t be close.

Mekhi Becton, LT

Mekhi Becton has been a stud. There’s an argument to be made that he’s been the best offensive tackle taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s only getting better. In his past four games, Becton has gone up against some of the fiercest pass rushes in the NFL. Emmanuel Ogbah, Joey Bosa/Melvin Ingram, Frank Clark, and Chase Winovich/Deatrich Wise. He’s allowed just four pressures against this murderer’s row of pass rushers. He’s the only offensive tackle to not allow a single pressure to the tandem of Bosa and Ingram this season.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mekhi Becton leads the AFC in Pro Bowl voting at tackle. If he were to head to the Pro Bowl, he’d be the first Jets rookie since 1988 to do so, and he’d be the first offensive rookie since 1966. Becton would also become the first rookie offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl in Jets history.

Becton has a chance to be one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Having that keystone left tackle in place is going to make life so much easier for the Jets for years to come.

Denzel Mims, WR

The 2020 NFL Draft was known for its receiving corps. A record six wide receivers went in the first round, and even more, went in the second and third. Denzel Mims isn’t the best of the bunch, but he’s played well above the average rookie this season.

Mims missed all of training camp and the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Despite that, Mims has been consistently strong his rookie year.

He has at least 40 yards receiving in each of his first five career games, and he’s put up at least 60 yards receiving in his last three games. Mims is on pace for 909 yards over 16 games this season.

The Jets haven’t had a young receiver this good in a long time. He has the potential to be a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and even if he doesn’t, he’ll likely be a solid No. 2.

That’s more than the Jets have gotten from a second-round pick in a long time.

Ashtyn Davis, S

When the Jets selected Ashtyn Davis in the third round, there were two lines of thought. The first was a questioning one, why would the Jets take a safety? The other was the thought that this meant the Jets were trading Jamal Adams.

While the Jets weren’t prepared to move on from Adams yet, they did eventually trade him. Bradley McDougald took over his spot initially, but injuries and poor performance have thrust Davis onto the field.

Davis has struggled to find consistency early in his career. He’s been especially bad in coverage, but he’s found a home as a run stuffer. During his time as the Jets’ starter, Davis has been one of the best run defending safeties in the NFL.

He has starting potential and will likely be a starter again in 2020. If he continues to develop, Davis could be a starting-caliber strong safety. The Jets have to hope that Davis can figure out how to cover at the NFL sometime soon.

Braden Mann, P

There was a lot of talk about the Jets drafting Braden Mann in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. A large contingent of fans disapproved of the move because a team can get a punter as an undrafted free agent. I don’t think those fans are still saying that.

Mann hasn’t been perfect in his rookie year, but he has been very good. His stats have been dragged down a poor coverage unit. Nonetheless, his play has been recognized. Like Becton, Mann leads the Pro Bowl voting in the AFC at his position.

If Mann makes the Pro Bowl, he’d be the first Jets punter to make the Pro Bowl since Tom Tupa in 1999. If Mann and Becton make the Pro Bowl, it would be the first time in Jets history that two rookies made the Pro Bowl in the same year. Making this a historic draft class.

