With the uncertainty surrounding Daniel Jones’ injury, the New York Giants are set to bring in quarterback Alex Tanney.

The New York Giants are still holding on to hope that Daniel Jones‘ hamstring injury isn’t serious and that he could possibly play against the Seahawks on Sunday. But in all likelihood, he will miss at least one week.

Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of the Giants’ 19-17 victory over the Bengals. He came back in for a few plays, but the injury was too severe for him to continue.

Hamstring injuries are tricky. Depending on the severity of the injury, you can either come back and play in a few days, or the injury could linger for weeks.

With a difficult string of games coming up and not knowing what Jones’ availability would be for the next few weeks, head coach Joe Judge was asked if the team plans to bring in their former backup quarterback Alex Tanney, who was with Big Blue in training camp.

“It would be him or Cooper [Rush],” he said. “To be honest with you, I have to check and see where Cooper is exactly right now. I haven’t gone through all of those lists yet. We had those conversations. We just wrapped up meetings with the players. I’m going to jump back into some personnel discussions when this call is over.”

It was then subsequently reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that the Giants do intend to bring in Tanney.

The Giants signed Tanney in May 2018 to serve as Eli Manning’s backup. They then re-signed him to a two-year contract thereafter. He completed his lone pass attempt of the season for one yard in the Giants’ 36-20 victory over the Dolphins in Week 15, a game that will be remembered as Manning’s final start.

Tanney remained with the team until his release in September.

If the Giants sign the 33-year old, he will serve as the backup to Colt McCoy until Jones is healthy enough to play.