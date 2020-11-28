Coming out of the bye week, the Giants will look to extend their win streak to three and move into first place in the NFC East with a big win over the Bengals.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Bengals player prop bets and picks.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 6.0-point road favorites and are -265 on the moneyline in comparison to the Bengals’ +225. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across numerous legal online sportsbooks are where it gets extremely interesting.

Giants vs. Bengals Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+105)

With Saquon Barkley out for the season, Wayne Gallman is establishing himself as one of the Giants’ top backs and has notched five rushing scores in the last four games.

The Giants shouldn’t have many issues scoring against this weak Bengals defense and will likely find themselves down near the goal line at least a few times. Thus, expect Gallman’s touchdown streak to continue.

The Bengals have allowed eight rushing scores this year.

Brandon Allen under 215.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Brandon Allen is an inexperienced quarterback, which means the Giants will likely look to pressure him all game long. That, along with the fact that the Bengals’ offensive line is struggling, should lead to him making mistakes and hitting the under on his projected passing-yard total.

The Giants may also be returning a few defensive players from injured reserve, such as rookie inside linebacker Tae Crowder and rookie safety Xavier McKinney. This would provide Allen with even further issues.

Daniel Jones over 26.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

It’s the weekly “Daniel Jones rushing-yard over” bet, this time courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals run defense is putrid, allowing an average of 136.2 rushing yards per game (30th in the NFL), and Jones has successfully executed zone-read keepers a number of times this season.

Jones has surpassed the above total five times in 2020, so he’s very capable of hitting the over.

Giants vs. Bengals Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman over 55.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

As was previously mentioned, the Bengals struggle when it comes to defending the run, and the Giants will likely want to run the ball efficiently in order to open up the play-action and take the pressure off Daniel Jones.

This all should lead to Wayne Gallman earning a significant number of carries.

Gallman has only surpassed the above total once this season, but the offensive line is indeed improving and Cincinnati is on pace to be the second-worst run defense the Giants will face all year. Therefore, it’s not an unheard-of scenario to say the fourth-year back will experience a productive game on the ground.

Daniel Jones under 32.5 Pass Attempts (-113)

The Giants will likely look to run the ball a decent amount in order to take the pressure off Daniel Jones. He’s still a young quarterback himself, and you don’t want him to do too much and risk turning the ball over — something he’s done a noteworthy number of times in 2020.

Thus, expect his number of pass attempts to potentially hit a maximum of 30.

Giants vs. Bengals Player Props at PointsBet

Tee Higgins over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

With either Tyler Boyd or A.J. Green likely getting the “James Bradberry Treatment,” expect Bengals receiver Tee Higgins to undergo a productive game against Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who’s proven to be an inconsistent option at that spot.

Up to this point, Higgins is averaging 62.9 receiving yards per game.

Giants vs. Bengals Player Props at FOX Bet

Giovani Bernard to Score a TD (+137)

Brandon Allen is an inexperienced quarterback and shouldn’t be able to do too much against this fairly strong Giants defense. Thus, expect Cincinnati to rely heavily on the ground game in order to take the pressure off its quarterback, which should lead to Giovani Bernard finding the end zone for what could be one of the Bengals’ only touchdowns.

The Giants have allowed 10 rushing scores this season (1.0 per game).

