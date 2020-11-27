Sam Darnold will return to the starting lineup for the New York Jets after missing two straight games with a shoulder injury.

The New York Jets will be returning their starting quarterback in Week 12.

On Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that Sam Darnold (shoulder) will be in the starting lineup for the Jets’ upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Head coach Adam Gase noted that he’ll start “unless something changes [Friday], which I don’t anticipate.”

So yes, QB Sam Darnold will start for the Jets on Sunday, “unless something changes today, which I don’t anticipate,” Adam Gase said. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 27, 2020

Darnold begun practicing on a limited basis earlier this week and was day-to-day, but practiced in full on Thursday and will be doing the same on Friday.

The third-year quarterback originally suffered the injury to his throwing shoulder in the Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos and subsequently missed the Week 5 and 6 matchups against the Arizona Cardinals and Dolphins. After returning for two games, he suffered a hit in the Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs which increased the soreness in his shoulder moving forward.

Darnold thus missed the Week 9 and 11 defeats to the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco started each of the games he sat.

Despite Darnold returning, his future with the organization is unclear. If the Jets lose out, finish 0-16 and “earn” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there’s a very real chance they select star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The potential draft pick would likely lead to the conclusion of Darnold’s days in Florham Park after just three seasons.

The Jets and Dolphins kick off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.