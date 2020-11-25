Sam Darnold is making progress in his return to the game field. The New York Jets quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

The New York Jets have been without Sam Darnold in four of the last six games, but the third-year quarterback is seemingly making progress towards an eventual return.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Darnold is returning to practice but will be limited. He’ll do “quite a bit” during Wednesday’s session, per head coach Adam Gase.

Sam Darnold (shoulder) will return to practice on a limited basis. Gase says Darnold will do “quite a bit” in practice. Optimistic, but day by day. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 25, 2020

Darnold originally suffered the injury-related setback during the Week 4 loss to the Broncos and subsequently missed the Week 5 and 6 defeats at the hands of the Cardinals and Dolphins. After returning for two games, Darnold took a big hit late in the Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, which increased the soreness. This ultimately caused him to sit out the Week 9 and 11 matchups against the Patriots and Chargers.

As a result, veteran backup Joe Flacco has played in five games (four starts) in his inaugural season with the Jets, totaling 864 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 55.2% completion rate in the process.

It’s unclear if Darnold will notch the start against the Dolphins this Sunday afternoon, but if he does, it’ll be the first time he faces Miami all season. The Jets lost the first of two meetings by a score of 24-0 back in October.

Also according to Cimini, right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) isn’t practicing on Wednesday and Chuma Edoga (limited with an ankle injury) may indeed start in his place for the Jets’ Week 12 matchup.

Jets injury update: Aside from QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), who returns to practice, the key injury is RT George Fant (knee/ankle). He's not practicing today. It looks like RT Chuma Edoga (ankle) will get the start; he's limited in practice. TE Chris… https://t.co/bltDQTV4zM — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 25, 2020