Through the first 10 games of the season, there are four New York Giants who are poised to be voted to the Pro Bowl.

Despite their 3-7 record, for the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will play meaningful games in the second half of the season. After all, they are in contention for a division title.

While it’s true that the NFC East has been historically bad this season, and it may take only six wins to win the division, a division title will show that the Giants’ young roster is making progress.

A strong case can be made that the Giant defense and special teams unit are the two best units in the division. So it should come as no surprise that two players are poised to be voted to the Pro Bowl.

Although there won’t be an actual Pro Bowl game due to COVID-19, being voted in is still an honor that players don’t take for granted.

Here are the players that are poised to be named to the Pro Bowl.

James Bradberry

Bradberry has been worth every penny that Dave Gettleman signed him to this offseason. Not only is he poised to be voted to his first Pro Bowl team, but he’s also arguably been the best cornerback in the NFL. His deflection on a Carson Wentz pass late in the fourth quarter paved the way for the Giants defeating the Eagles for the first time in four seasons recently.

🗣️🗣️ JAMES BRADBERRY IS AN ELITE CORNERBACK 🗣️ 🗣️ @Brad_B21 pic.twitter.com/bxk7aKVBjU — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 17, 2020

Bradberry is one of the biggest reasons why the Giants defense has shown they can give any opposing offense problems. Over the next few games, he’ll be matched up against two of the best receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins and DK Metcalf. If he can shut these two receivers down, he should also be named First Team All-Pro.

Blake Martinez

Just as the case is with Bradberry, the signing of Blake Martinez has been invaluable to the Giants. Coming into this weekend, Martinez is tied for the league lead in tackles with 96.

He already has four games this season with double-digit tackles and is a major reason why the Giants have the seventh-best run defense allowing 100.9 yards per game. If he continues to play the way he is, just like Bradberry he’ll be named to his first Pro Bowl team.

Graham Gano

After missing a 57-yard field goal in Week 2 against the Bears, Gano has made 20 consecutive field goal attempts. For the season he has connected on 21 out of 22 field-goal attempts and has converted all 16 of his extra-point attempts.

Gano is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but the Giants hope to have him back next week when they play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Riley Dixon

With Joe Judge’s special teams background, we knew the Giants special teams were going to be a strength of the team and Dixon has solidified that. Dixon is averaging 44.2 yards per punt and has punted the ball inside opponents’ 20-yard line 21 times.

In the Giants’ 27-17 win over the Eagles, two of Dixon’s punts were downed inside the Eagles’ six-yard line. Forcing opponents to travel the length of the field has been a huge benefit to the Giants’ defense.

