The New York Jets are 0-9 ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Chargers, and with Sam Darnold‘s shoulder injury, Joe Flacco will start for the second straight game.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Chargers player prop bets and picks.

The Jets travel out West to take on the Chargers in a battle between two below-average AFC ballclubs. Despite the Chargers having won just two games this year, they enter as 9.5-point home favorites and -435 on the moneyline, with the Jets sitting at +370. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this matchup extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, involving Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s passing-yard total.

Jets vs. Chargers Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Herbert over 277.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has exceeded everyone’s expectations and is most certainly living up to the potential he carries as a No. 6 overall pick. And while the above total is a fairly high mark, surpassing it shouldn’t be that difficult of a task against this weak Jets secondary.

Entering this game, the Jets are allowing 281.8 passing yards per contest (29th in the NFL), and given the fact that they’re thin at corner amid Brian Poole’s season-ending surgery, Herbert should be able to hit the over on his passing-yard total.

For what it’s worth, Herbert has surpassed the above mark in six of his eight games thus far.

La’Mical Perine under 51.5 Rushing Yards (-137)

My guess is the Jets will be playing from behind for much of this game, given the Chargers are more talented than them. Taking that into consideration along with how the Jets don’t use La’Mical Perine nearly enough, it’s clear he’ll hit the under on his rushing-yard total.

This year, the rookie’s highest single-game rushing-yard total is 40, set against Buffalo in Week 7.

Keenan Allen over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-143)

As was previously mentioned, the Jets secondary is putrid and will be even worse this week given the situation at cornerback (no Brian Poole, Pierre Desir cut, etc.).

Thus, expect Keenan Allen to find significant space in the deep part of the field en route to at least 72 receiving yards.

Allen has surpassed the above total four times this season.

Bet Justin Herbert over 277.5 passing yards at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Jets vs. Chargers Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Joe Flacco over 234.5 Passing Yards (+100)

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco proved in Week 9 that he still has some left in the tank, throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns against a fairly solid Patriots secondary.

The Chargers defensive backfield is only 16th in the league in average passing yards allowed. That plus the fact the Jets will likely be playing from behind for much of the game should provide Flacco with the opportunity to gain at least 235 yards through the air.

Frank Gore over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

I know I said La’Mical Perine would hit the under on his rushing-yard total earlier, but considering the Jets may likely use Frank Gore a tad bit more, the veteran gaining over 32.5 rushing yards is a likely scenario.

Not to mention, Gore has gained at least 33 yards on the ground in five of nine games this year.

Bet Joe Flacco over 234.5 passing yards at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

Jets vs. Chargers Player Props at PointsBet

Chris Herndon over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Given the Jets will likely need to throw the ball a decent amount, Chris Herndon racking up at least 16 receiving yards is very likely. To be honest, in my opinion, it’s sort of disrespectful to put him at over-under 15.5 receiving yards considering the potential situation of this game.

The Jets will probably need to spread the field in order to fare well in the passing game, and Flacco will certainly look to his tight end a number of times.

Herndon has experienced games this season where he’s recorded 37, 21, and 24 receiving yards.

Jets vs. Chargers Player Props at FOX Bet

Keenan Allen to Score a Touchdown (+110)

This is likely the easiest player prop we’re discussing for the Jets-Chargers matchup. The Chargers will find themselves down in the red zone a number of times against the weak Jets defense, which will pave the way for Keenan Allen to score at least once.

Allen has scored a touchdown in five of nine games in 2020, and the Jets secondary has allowed 16 passing scores.

Bet $1, win $50 if the Jets score a point vs. the Chargers at FOX Bet here.